Four High-Calibre Comics Bring the Best of the Fest to Guelph

Comedy series hosts annual showcase of the world’s best comics

GUELPH, ON April 7, 2022 – River Run Centre is thrilled to welcome back the excitingly hilarious Just For Laughs Road Show as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series. On Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m., four hilarious comics from the world’s largest comedy festival deliver an evening of uproarious knee-slappers and belly laughs.

Hosted by JUNO nominated stand-up and SiriusXM Top Comic Winner Adam Christie, the evening features CONAN’s Laurie Kilmartin, The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson, and Australia’s beloved Randy Feltface.

Adam Christie is a JUNO-nominated comedian and Canadian Screen Award winner from Toronto. He has written for Baroness Von Sketch Show and This Hour Has 22 Minutes and has appeared on Schitt’s Creek, What We Do in the Shadows, and The Expanse. He is the most recent winner of the SiriusXM Top Comic competition at JFL42, which earned him an appearance on Just for Laughs Sydney.

Laurie Kilmartin is a comedian and staff writer for CONAN. She has performed stand-up on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. Her Seeso special, 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad, made Vulture Magazine’s list of the 10 Best Stand-up Comedy Specials of 2016. She has also written two books, Dead People Suck and the New York Times bestseller, Sh*tty Mom. In 2021, her new comedy album, Corset, was released at #1 on the iTunes charts.

Josh Johnson is a storyteller, comedian, NAACP award-winner, and an Emmy-nominated writer. He is a former writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CONAN, @midnight, and Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City. Currently, he writes for The Daily Show and tours the country with Trevor Noah. His first special, # (Hashtag), premiered on Comedy Central and Paramount+ in 2021. Critically acclaimed and produced by Noah, the special was named one of the best comedy specials of the year by Vulture Magazine. Johnson lives in New York and releases weekly episodes of his podcast, The Josh Johnson Show.

Randy Feltface has written and performed eight stand-up shows, released three comedy specials, played sold-out seasons in London and New York, and has been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He made his US television debut on NBC’s Bring the Funny in 2019 and has performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal several times. He opened his most recent show, Modus Operandy, at the Sydney Opera House in 2019 followed by shows in London, Amsterdam, and an extensive North American tour. Randy’s live show is a high-energy existential crisis full of biting observations, razor-sharp crowd work, and rapid arm movements.

“The Just For Laughs Road Show is an annual favourite at River Run Centre,” says Bill Nuhn, City of Guelph Manager, Theatres and Civic Events. “Even though the lineup changes every year, the calibre of performers is terrific. You can expect to see some really incredible comics coming out of the Festival.”

Tickets for the 2022 Just For Laughs Road Show are $55 for adults, $53 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, series sponsor GuelphToday.com, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing River Run Centre | City of Guelph 519-837-5662 ext. 2589 [email protected]