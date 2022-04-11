Fire at 124 and 126 Dublin Street North, Guelph

Guelph, Ont., April 11, 2022 – On April 10 at 1:41 p.m., the Guelph Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 124 and 126 Dublin Street North. Fire crews from Imperial Road, Elizabeth Street, Speedvale Avenue, and Wyndham Street fire stations responded and found flames extending from a second-floor common balcony/deck area which also impacted the upper-level apartments and roof area.

Fire crews worked to quickly confine and control the fire spread to the involved areas, and successfully extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries to citizens or responding emergency personnel. The building was evacuated prior to the fire department arrival. A cat was located and retrieved by firefighters from a second-floor unit.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Guelph Fire Prevention Division, although is believed to be accidental. A preliminary damage estimate has been set at $100,000.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to remind all residents to check their smoke alarms and practice their fire escape plan.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank the Guelph Police Service, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, and Victim Services for their assistance at the scene.

