Do you know what to do during a community emergency?

Get prepared during Emergency Preparedness Week starting May 2
Guelph, Ont., April 28, 2022 – We’re kicking off Emergency Preparedness Week on Monday, May 2 with tips from community leaders during emergencies to help you be prepared. From May 2-6, Guelph Fire, Guelph Police Services, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and Bylaw Compliance will share tips to manage community emergencies, help you assemble an emergency kit and deliver in-person training to get prepared.
Watch our emergency preparedness tips
- How to use your fire extinguisher
- Prepare for extreme heat by knowing the signs of heat stroke
- Sign up for Alert Guelph notifications
- Build your 72-hour emergency kit
Find all of our tips on the City of Guelph YouTube and Facebook channels.
Attend an emergency preparedness workshop
We’re hosting in-person emergency preparedness workshops throughout the week, touching on:
- Project Life Saver: Protecting those who wander
- Business continuity for small businesses
- Fire extinguisher awareness
- Family first aid
- Hug a tree and survive: What to do when you’re lost in the woods
For a full list with dates, times and locations visit guelph.ca/getprepared and check our event listings.
Take our emergency preparedness survey
Take our online survey to help us understand how ready you and your household will be in an emergency. You’ll be asked to provide an email address for your change to win a pre-assembled emergency kit which has first aid supplies, temporary tents, masks, a radio, hand warmers and more.
Resources
Download the Alert Guelph app
Build your own Emergency Preparedness Plan
Learn what to do in a community emergency
