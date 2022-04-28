Do you know what to do during a community emergency?

Get prepared during Emergency Preparedness Week starting May 2

Guelph, Ont., April 28, 2022 – We’re kicking off Emergency Preparedness Week on Monday, May 2 with tips from community leaders during emergencies to help you be prepared. From May 2-6, Guelph Fire, Guelph Police Services, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and Bylaw Compliance will share tips to manage community emergencies, help you assemble an emergency kit and deliver in-person training to get prepared.

Watch our emergency preparedness tips

Find all of our tips on the City of Guelph YouTube and Facebook channels.

Attend an emergency preparedness workshop

We’re hosting in-person emergency preparedness workshops throughout the week, touching on:

For a full list with dates, times and locations visit guelph.ca/getprepared and check our event listings.

Take our emergency preparedness survey

Take our online survey to help us understand how ready you and your household will be in an emergency. You’ll be asked to provide an email address for your change to win a pre-assembled emergency kit which has first aid supplies, temporary tents, masks, a radio, hand warmers and more.

Resources

Download the Alert Guelph app

Build your own Emergency Preparedness Plan

Learn what to do in a community emergency

For more information

Brendan MacMullin, Community Emergency Management Coordinator

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3885

[email protected]