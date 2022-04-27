Council endorses Park Plan ahead of integration into the Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Read the Park Plan

Guelph, Ont., April 27, 2022 – Guelph’s draft Park Plan was ratified by City Council on Monday, April 25 following a staff presentation to Council and the community earlier this month.

“We’re excited to have Council’s support for the Park Plan, which acts as our blueprint to decide park priorities over the next decade and helps identify tools we can use to achieve Guelph’s outdoor recreation goals,” says Luke Jefferson, manager of Park and Trail Development at the City of Guelph. “Over the last two years, we’ve learned alongside all levels of government just how important park spaces are to supporting community wellbeing; this plan helps propel that work forward into the future.”

The Park Plan is a high-level planning tool that examines the need for parkland in the city, defines our park system and guides how it will respond to Guelph’s growing and changing community.

Next steps for the Parkland Dedication Bylaw review

The Park Plan, required by the Planning Act, will be used to update the City’s Parkland Dedication Bylaw. Recent changes to Provincial legislation require municipalities to review parkland dedication bylaws using an alternative rate which can result in higher land dedication or cash-in-lieu payments for parkland.

With the Park Plan now endorsed by Council, on July 18 Council will consider approving the updated Parkland Dedication Bylaw first presented on April 13.

The final Park Plan will become part of the City’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan which guides how the City will develop future recreation services and parks infrastructure. That master plan, with the Park Plan, will head to Council for final approval in 2023.

Register to delegate or submit feedback

Residents can register online or email [email protected] to delegate in person or submit their written feedback by 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8.

Media contact

Luke Jefferson, Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2527

[email protected]