Construction notice: York Road and Stevenson Street South closed starting April 19

Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue and Stevenson Street South at Alice Street

Notice date: April 12, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to install sewer and water main pipes and repave York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street South, and replace water main pipes on Stevenson Street South.

Work begins week of April 19

Work on York Road and Stevenson Street South is expected to start on or around Tuesday, April 19 and should be completed by end of May 2022, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and detours

York Road will be closed from Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue during the project starting April 19. Only local access will be permitted. Detour signs will direct traffic to Elizabeth Street, Victoria Street and Woolwich Street.

Stevenson Street South, which is currently closed, is expected to reopen permanently by end of May 2022, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalks along York Road and Stevenson Street South will be closed at times during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Ferra Flooring Carpet One Floor & Home and the Unitarian Congregation of Guelph located at the Harris Street and York Road intersection will remain open during construction and will be accessible from Harris Street.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]