Construction notice: Woolwich Street closed starting April 25

Speedvale Avenue West to Woodlawn Road West

Notice date: April 20, 2022

About the project

The City will be closing Woolwich Street, between Speedvale Avenue West and Woodlawn Road West to allow for the development projects at 710 Woolwich Street and 735-737 Woolwich Street.

Kieswetter Excavating Inc will be installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface on that section of Woolwich Street.

For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins April 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 25 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Woolwich Street closed

Woolwich Street will be closed between Woodlawn Road West and Speedvale Avenue West starting April 25.

Traffic will be redirected along Speedvale Avenue West, Edinburgh Road North and Woodlawn Road West.

Local traffic will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 710 Woolwich Street for two weeks starting April 25. The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 735-737 Woolwich Street for two weeks starting May 2. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 99 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Louise Cottreau

Kieswetter Excavating Inc.

519-699-4445

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]