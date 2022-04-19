Construction notice: Woodlawn Road West lane reductions starting April 25

Highway 6 to Silvercreek Parkway North

Notice date: April 19, 2022

About the project

The City is working with J. G. Goetz Construction Limited to install a water pipe along Woodlawn Road West.

This project supports a development project at 291 Woodlawn Road West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins April 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 25 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woodlawn Road West

Woodlawn Road West will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction between Highway 6 (Hanlon Parkway) and Silvercreek Parkway North. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 291 Woodlawn Road West during construction. Pedestrians should follow posted signs for their safety and use the nearby crossings at the Highway 6 and Silvercreek Parkway North intersection to access the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]