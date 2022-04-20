Construction notice: Mary Street closed starting April 26

Calendonia Street to Harcourt Drive

Notice date: April 20, 2022

About the project

The City will be working with Drexler Construction Limited to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface, along Mary Street between Calendonia Street and Harcourt Drive.

This work is in support of a development project at 135 Mary Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins April 26

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, April 26 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Mary Street closed

Mary Street will be closed to traffic from Calendonia Street to Harcourt Drive during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Mary Street; however, there will be no through access at 135 Mary Street.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]