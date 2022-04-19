Construction notice: Guelph traffic calming curb project aims to reduce speeds on residential roads

Kortright Road East and Forest Street
Notice date: April 19, 2022
About the project
This May we’re installing traffic calming curbs at three Guelph intersections to improve road safety.
The concrete traffic calming curbs will be used to narrow the road space, which will slow down traffic in alignment with our Traffic Calming Policy.
Speed limits will remain unchanged; however, new signs, pavement markings and traffic calming curbs will direct drivers to slow down, avoid passing and share the road with cyclists.
Installation starts May 2
Installation will begin May 2 and take approximately three to four hours per location to complete, weather permitting. There will be no road closures or traffic impacts during installation.
Traffic calming curb locations
- Kortright Road East and Katelynn Drive
- Kortright Road East and Brady Lane
- Forest Street and Maple Street
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian access to sidewalks will not be impacted during the installation.
Property access and parking
Access to all driveways and business will remain open throughout the installation.
On-street parking will only be affected within the three noted intersections. New “No Parking Anytime” signs will be permanently installed, where applicable.
City services
There are no changes to City services during the curb installation. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction areas
For a list of future traffic calming projects, please visit guelph.ca/neighbourhood-traffic-management.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Sahar Shams, Traffic Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 2048
[email protected]