Construction notice: Guelph traffic calming curb project aims to reduce speeds on residential roads

Kortright Road East and Forest Street

Notice date: April 19, 2022

About the project

This May we’re installing traffic calming curbs at three Guelph intersections to improve road safety.

The concrete traffic calming curbs will be used to narrow the road space, which will slow down traffic in alignment with our Traffic Calming Policy.

Speed limits will remain unchanged; however, new signs, pavement markings and traffic calming curbs will direct drivers to slow down, avoid passing and share the road with cyclists.

Installation starts May 2

Installation will begin May 2 and take approximately three to four hours per location to complete, weather permitting. There will be no road closures or traffic impacts during installation.

Traffic calming curb locations

Kortright Road East and Katelynn Drive

Kortright Road East and Brady Lane

Forest Street and Maple Street

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access to sidewalks will not be impacted during the installation.

Property access and parking

Access to all driveways and business will remain open throughout the installation.

On-street parking will only be affected within the three noted intersections. New “No Parking Anytime” signs will be permanently installed, where applicable.

City services

There are no changes to City services during the curb installation. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction areas

For a list of future traffic calming projects, please visit guelph.ca/neighbourhood-traffic-management.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Sahar Shams, Traffic Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2048

[email protected]