Construction notice: Eramosa Road closed for watermain replacement starting May 12

From Callander Drive to Victoria Road

Notice date: April 27, 2022

About the project

The City of Guelph is undertaking a project to replace a section of aging watermain on Eramosa Road. The construction project will involve the closure of Eramosa Road from Callander Drive to Victoria Road North.

Work starts May 12

Construction to take place from Thursday, May 12 to Thursday, June 30, weather permitting.

Eramosa Road closed

Eramosa Road will be closed between Callander Drive and Victoria Road North. Drivers are to follow detour route D-1, Victoria Road to Speedvale Avenue East to Stevenson Street North to Eramosa Road.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project. The northbound sidewalk will be open at all times. Minor interruptions may be expected on the southbound side of Eramosa Road.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 13 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]