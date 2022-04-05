Construction notice: Elizabeth Street lane reductions starting April 6

Morris Street to Wheeler Avenue

Notice date: April 5, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors Inc. to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Elizabeth Street.

Work begins April 6

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, April 6 and take approximately five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Elizabeth Street will be reduced to one lane, with traffic alternating in both directions between Morris Street and Wheeler Avenue. Please follow posted signs and flagbearer direction for safety. Delays may be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians between Morris Street and Wheeler Avenue during construction. Pedestrians should follow posted signs for their safety.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 14 will continue with its regular service; however, minor delays are expected. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Boyle, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]