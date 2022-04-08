Construction notice: Baker Street pre-construction activities start April 25

Baker Street, Chapel and Park lanes to be local traffic only

Notice date: April 8, 2022

About the project

In support of the Baker District redevelopment, we’re replacing aging underground pipes and sewers on Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes to ensure our downtown is future-ready. When the underground work is complete, and the roads are reconstructed, the area will be a more vibrant, accessible and welcoming space for people who walk, ride bikes, take transit and drive.

Before any underground work can begin, we will conduct an archeological clearance of streets adjacent to the Baker District redevelopment. Additionally, a geotechnical investigation of Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes, Woolwich Street and Cardigan Street is required.

In order to conduct the archaeological investigation, a temporary watermain will be installed along Baker Street from Woolwich Street to Quebec Street to maintain service to adjacent properties.

Construction schedule

Starting April 25, the geotechnical investigation within the project area will begin and is expected to take five to seven business days, weather permitting.

Starting May 2 until approximately early summer, the archaeological clearance work will begin on Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes. Once the archaeological clearance activities are complete, underground pipes and sewers on Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes will be replaced and the roads will be reconstructed. An additional notice will be provided with information about this reconstruction work.

Lane reductions and detours

As of April 25, Baker Street will transition to two-way, local traffic only. There will be no through traffic in this area. On-street parking will be prohibited on Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes for the duration of the reconstruction project.

Some permit parking on Cardigan Street will be impacted intermittently between April 25 and approximately May 6 during the geotechnical investigation.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the west side of Baker Street.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Parking on Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes will be prohibited as of April 25.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to short-term loading, pick-up and drop-off for businesses in this area.

Additionally, we will maintain access to driveways and parking garages in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and minor delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

