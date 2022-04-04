City announces 2022 Community Grant recipients

View the 2022 Community Grant recipients

Guelph, Ont., April 4, 2022 – The City of Guelph has granted 54 not-for-profit community organizations with $319,700 in funding through the 2022 Community Grant program.

“This year’s recipients provide a wide range of activities that enhance quality of life, inclusivity and social supports in the community,” says Alex Goss, manager of Community Investment with the City of Guelph. “Our goal is to provide funding that can support Guelph residents through robust and innovative ideas from our community at a time when they are needed.”

Of the 54 grant recipients, 14 recipients are receiving multi-year funding, pending budget approval year-to-year. That means these programs and services can be planned for and implemented over a longer term, in some cases up to three years. There was $606,000 in total funding requests this year. Approximately $125,000 was already committed through multi-year funding while close to $194,700 in funding will be put towards new projects.

Applications were evaluated by the City Council appointed Community Grant Panel consisting of Guelph residents. The panel compared each organization’s impact on the goals of Guelph’s Community Plan, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work and financial need.

For a detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects, visit guelph.ca/grants.

About the Community Grant program

Each year, the City allocates grant funding to incorporated, not-for-profit organizations, with or without charitable status, that can show how their work will improve quality of life for Guelph residents. Eligible organizations can apply for grants to be used for core operating costs, one-off events, special programming or projects, or for small capital items that improve their services.

