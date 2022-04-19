Are you registered to vote in the municipal election?

Get on the voters’ list by August 30

Guelph, Ont., April 19, 2022 – Until August 30, use the voter lookup tool to add or change your information on the voters’ list ahead of Guelph’s municipal election on October 24.

We encourage you to check if you’re on the voters’ list now. While anyone can always be added to the voters’ list the day of the election, registering in advance makes election day voting quick and easy.

Even if you’re on the list, you’ll need to make updates if you’ve changed your name or moved since the 2018 municipal election. You’ll also need to add your information if you’re a new voter. It’s fast and easy, simply visit voterlookup.ca to confirm, add or change your information online.

If you are a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older on election day and are either a resident, owner or tenant of property in Guelph, you can vote.

Are you a college or university student who lives in Guelph during the year? Then you can vote in both the Guelph municipal election and your home municipality this fall.

The voter lookup tool is administered by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) and the information is used by Ontario municipalities to generate the voters’ list. If you need help filling out the online form, contact MPAC at 1-866-296-6722. Information collected through the voter lookup tool is not used for provincial or federal elections.

For more information

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 5644

[email protected]