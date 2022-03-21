Open house notice: York Road reconstruction water and sewer pipe replacement

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

The City of Guelph is hosting a virtual open house to present plans for phase 3 of the York Road reconstruction project. The water and sewer pipe work includes replacing the curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

Have your say

Presentation materials will be available on the York Road reconstruction project website on March 21.

This is your opportunity to view project information, including maps and schedules, and to ask questions about traffic impacts and property access. Share comments and questions with us between Monday, March 21 and Friday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m. on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/york-road-phase-three. We’ll review questions and provide answers within three business days on the York Road Phase Three engagement page.

About the project

The City is completing water and sewer pipe replacement work on York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road. This project includes replacing the curbs, gutters and sidewalks. York Road will remain a two-lane road with the addition of bike lanes on both sides.

Work on York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road South will start in summer 2022 and is expected to be complete by winter 2023. Work will temporarily stop between January 2023 to March 2023.

To accommodate the underground water and sewer pipes replacement, York Road will be closed from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road South in both directions with limited local access at the start of the project.

Map of planned construction area

Stay informed

The City will create an email distribution list to keep community members and businesses informed. To be added to the York Road mailing list, email [email protected].

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. For more information about this project, including updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, P. Eng, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2348

[email protected]