West End Community Centre HVAC upgrades resumes March 28

Minor service disruptions and temporary pool and gym closures

Guelph, Ont., March 28, 2022 – We’re continuing the upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment at the West End Community Centre replacing 20 aged units to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Impacts to West End Community Centre users

Starting March 28, you’ll see small, temporary construction zones set up around the building narrowing hallways and entrances. All areas will have enough space to remain accessible for your use. You may notice some construction noise and minor odours due to welding inside the facility.

Facility closures, entry and parking

Starting April 25 crews will be using cranes to lift the HVAC units onto the roof, weather permitting. For your safety, the areas around and underneath the cranes must be clear, which means you’ll need to enter the West End Community Centre through specific areas and we’ll be closing the pool, change rooms, gym, service desk and adjoining hallways, library and/or community rooms between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on days the cranes are in use.

Signs will be posted to mark construction areas, open entrances to the facility and available parking.

The crane days are expected to occur until the end of May. We’ll provide notice of these closures at the service desk near the main pool entrance, and we’ll email registered participants. Notices will also be posted on the City’s Twitter and Facebook pages and updated on guelph.ca/construction.

Energy savings and green house gas reductions

Upgrading the HVAC equipment with air source heat pumps supports the City’s commitment to mitigate climate change by reducing its energy footprint through retrofits. The new heating system will save the City close to $290,000 a year in energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 194,400 kg CO 2 e each year (that’s equivalent to 7,938 propane cylinders used for backyard barbecues) – important factors as we prepare Guelph for a net-zero-carbon future.

For more information

West End Community Centre programming

Lynne Briggs, Manager, Recreation Services

Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]

West End Community Centre energy upgrades

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]