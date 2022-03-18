Water Supply Master Plan progress summary

Q4, 2019 – Q1, 2022; 95 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Task 1 – Phase 2 Consultation Report has been completed in draft, subject to the 90-day public review comments
- Task 2 – Population and water supply demand forecasts have been completed
- Task 3 – Water supply capacity assessment has been completed
- Task 3 – P2G sustainability assessment modelling has been completed
- Task 4 – Water supply alternatives using predictive modelling has been completed
- Task 5 – Water Supply Master Plan Update Report has been completed in draft and has been posted at guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/water-supply-master-plan/ for 90-day public review
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- Wellington County, Puslinch Township and Guelph Eramosa Township have expressed interest in additional consultation on the draft update report. Staff have initiated additional meetings to discuss the report and to respond to comments.
- A meeting with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has been arranged for March 21 as part of the City’s development of water quantity policies for our source protection program
Next steps
- Public review period closes April 10, 2022
- Council meeting in June 2022 to present the draft final report with a summary of the community engagement and comments from the public rev