Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Management Master Plan progress summary

Q1, 2020 – Q1, 2022; 95 per cent complete

Recent progress/achievements to date

  • The master plan scope of work was expanded to complete an Environmental Study Report extending the project completion to July, 2022
  • The technical memorandum that focuses on the recommended projects and implementation plan has been internally reviewed
  • A third presentation to the Community Liaison Group (CGL) was provided on January 19, 2022 that included the final recommendations and implementation plan

New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest

  • The final virtual open House will provide the opportunity for the public to discover and comment on the final recommendations and implementation plan
  • The contributions and feedback from the CLG on the preferred future wastewater treatment and biosolids management technology alternatives has been helpful and engaging
  • The CLG and upcoming virtual open house offer opportunities to share the facility name change from the Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Water Resource Recovery Centre (WRRC)

Next steps

  • The final recommendations and implementation plan will be shared with Council on June 7, 2022
  • The launch of the third and final virtual open house will take place for three weeks in March, 2022
  • The final draft recommendations and implementation plan will be shared with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Credit and Six Nations
