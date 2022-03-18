Urban Forest Management Plan progress summary

Q1, 2013 – Q4, 2032; Plan 100 per cent complete, implementation ongoing

Guelph’s Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) is a 20-year renewable roadmap for understanding and improving the management of Guelph’s urban forest. The plan is currently in the second phase of implementation (2019 – 2023) and is aligned with the Guelph. Future Ready Sustaining our Future priority.

Recent progress/achievements to date

Initiated One Canopy tree planting strategy

Initiated Tree By-law review

Substantially completed ash and hazard tree removals in ash dominated wooded areas

Initiated restoration, regeneration, and recovery phase of Emerald Ash Borer Plan in natural areas

Confirmed 2022 naturalization planting areas through the Ecological Restoration Implementation Committee (ERIC)

Completed approximately nine hectares (ha) invasive European buckthorn control

Hired a full-time arborist to support tree planting and maintenance program

New opportunities or relevant challenges

Multiple opportunities for funding partnerships with the Government of Canada’s 2 Billion Trees Program

Next steps