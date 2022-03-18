Urban Forest Management Plan progress summary

Q1, 2013 – Q4, 2032; Plan 100 per cent complete, implementation ongoing

Guelph’s Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) is a 20-year renewable roadmap for understanding and improving the management of Guelph’s urban forest. The plan is currently in the second phase of implementation (2019 – 2023) and is aligned with the Guelph. Future Ready Sustaining our Future priority.

Recent progress/achievements to date

  • Initiated One Canopy tree planting strategy
  • Initiated Tree By-law review
  • Substantially completed ash and hazard tree removals in ash dominated wooded areas
  • Initiated restoration, regeneration, and recovery phase of Emerald Ash Borer Plan in natural areas
  • Confirmed 2022 naturalization planting areas through the Ecological Restoration Implementation Committee (ERIC)
  • Completed approximately nine hectares (ha) invasive European buckthorn control
  • Hired a full-time arborist to support tree planting and maintenance program

New opportunities or relevant challenges

Next steps

  • Engagement for 2022 tree planting and naturalization opportunities on both City and private land with the Urban Forest Stewardship Group comprised of various community groups and organizations
  • Develop an Adopt-A-Space program for citizen/neighbourhood stewardship of naturalized spaces in parks
  • Take Root – a City of Guelph and Forests Ontario partnership pilot that will support community-based native tree distribution and tree planting and care on private property education for Guelph residents
This entry was posted in Trees and tagged on .