Urban Forest Management Plan progress summary

Q1, 2013 – Q4, 2032; Plan 100 per cent complete, implementation ongoing
Guelph’s Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) is a 20-year renewable roadmap for understanding and improving the management of Guelph’s urban forest. The plan is currently in the second phase of implementation (2019 – 2023) and is aligned with the Guelph. Future Ready Sustaining our Future priority.
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Initiated One Canopy tree planting strategy
- Initiated Tree By-law review
- Substantially completed ash and hazard tree removals in ash dominated wooded areas
- Initiated restoration, regeneration, and recovery phase of Emerald Ash Borer Plan in natural areas
- Confirmed 2022 naturalization planting areas through the Ecological Restoration Implementation Committee (ERIC)
- Completed approximately nine hectares (ha) invasive European buckthorn control
- Hired a full-time arborist to support tree planting and maintenance program
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- Multiple opportunities for funding partnerships with the Government of Canada’s 2 Billion Trees Program
Next steps
- Engagement for 2022 tree planting and naturalization opportunities on both City and private land with the Urban Forest Stewardship Group comprised of various community groups and organizations
- Develop an Adopt-A-Space program for citizen/neighbourhood stewardship of naturalized spaces in parks
- Take Root – a City of Guelph and Forests Ontario partnership pilot that will support community-based native tree distribution and tree planting and care on private property education for Guelph residents