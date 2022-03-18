Transportation Master Plan (TMP) progress summary

Q1, 2019 – Q1, 2022; 100 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- City Council approved the 2022 Guelph Transportation Master Plan: Moving Guelph Forward on January 24, 2022.
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- Implementation of the TMP will be carried out through the City budget process
Next steps
- The approved TMP report and technical appendices will be compiled as required by the Municipal Comprehensive Environmental Assessment for a master plan. The final document will be published, and a notice of commencement will be issued with information on how the public can access the document.
- The approved TMP makes recommendations for updates to the Official Plan (OP). These will be incorporated into a future OP amendment following the approval of Shaping Guelph. Updates include a revised street hierarchy schedule, updates to Tables 5.1 and 5.2 and modifications to some policies in Chapters 3 and 5.