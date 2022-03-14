Thinking of running in the 2022 municipal election?

Attend a free information session to learn more

Guelph, Ont., March 14, 2022 – So, you’re interested in running for City Council or School Board Trustee in this year’s municipal election. Now what? We’re hosting two information sessions to help you determine if being a part of City Council or on the School Board is right for you.

Candidate information sessions

Wednesday, March 30 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Virtual session

Attend online: use this WebEx link for March 30; password “Election”.

Tuesday, April 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Hybrid session with virtual and in-person options

Attend online: use this WebEx link for April 12; password “Election”

Attend in-person: Council Chambers at City Hall, 1 Carden Street in Guelph

Meeting links for both sessions are also available at guelph.ca/vote in the Latest updates section. Sessions will be recorded and posted on guelph.ca/vote for those who can’t attend.

Why you should attend an information session

Listen to speakers from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the City Clerk’s Office and a municipal lawyer discuss election topics including:

roles and responsibilities

key dates

rules for nominations

eligibility

fundraising

advertising

personal considerations and possible conflicts of interest

These sessions provide a great opportunity to learn what it means to be an elected official, the financial and personal commitments, the legislative requirements and what’s new in 2022. Even if you’re just curious, these sessions can help you decide if you want to throw your hat in the ring.

Important dates for 2022 municipal election

May 2-August 19: Nominations are open

October 8-10 and 14-16: Advance voting

October 24: Election Day

Learn more at guelph.ca/vote.

For more information

City Clerks’ Office

[email protected]

519-837-5603