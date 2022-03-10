The Legendary Downchild Blues Band and the Longest 50th Anniversary Tour Ever!

One evening of classics, five decades of hits

GUELPH, ON March 10, 2022 – Two years ago, the Legendary Downchild Blues Band was ready to bring its 50th Anniversary Tour to River Run Centre. Like so much else, those plans were put on hold. Now, the tour continues, and the anticipation has grown. On Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m., join the Legendary Downchild Blues Band Featuring Special Guest Miss Emily for the Longest 50th Anniversary Tour Ever!

Presented as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series, the evening includes a special guest performance from Miss Emily and an opening set from Jenie Thai. These incredible musicians have earned the accolades to share the stage with Downchild: Miss Emily has been nominated for Blues Album of the Year at this year’s Juno Awards, and Jenie Thai is a three-time Maple Blues Award nominee.

“We’ve waited a long time to bring Downchild to River Run Centre,” says Bill Nuhn, City of Guelph Manager, Theatres and Civic Events. “This is going to be an incredible show, definitely well-worth the wait. Downchild is truly a legendary band and known for their high-energy performances, so we’re excited for an excellent night of music.”

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band gained international prominence by inspiring Dan Aykroyd’s and John Belushi’s classic hit film, “The Blues Brothers.” Known for their signature jump-style blues and infectious, soulful sound, Downchild has been wowing sold-out audiences around the globe for over 50 years. Founder Donnie Walsh was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, alongside some of the greatest songwriters of our time. 19 albums and countless awards later, Downchild continues to be led by Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh on guitar and harmonica, with Chuck Jackson on vocals and harmonica, Pat Carey on tenor sax, Gary Kendall on bass, Jim Casson on drums, and Tyler Yarema on keyboards.

Tickets for The Legendary Downchild Blues Band Featuring Special Guest Miss Emily – The Longest 50th Anniversary Tour Ever! – are $52 for adults, $50 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges 21/22 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, series sponsor Guelph Infiniti, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]