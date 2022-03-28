Stormwater Management Master Plan progress summary

Q1, 2020–Q1, 2023; 70 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Consultation meeting with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation in October, 2021
- Hydraulic model development (based on rainfall data) and drainage assessment underway
- Completed the assessments of existing ponds and erosion sites, including recommendations for maintenance and retrofits
- Completed the assessment of new stormwater management facility sites
- Developed an Infiltration Policy
- Released the technical memoranda to the community working group for feedback
- Met with the community working group on November 15, 2021
- Incorporated the Municipal Comprehensive Review growth inputs to assess future imperviousness
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- The City anticipates the release of the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks’ (MECP) Low Impact Development Stormwater Management Guidance Manual that was expected in 2020 and has yet to be made available
- The MECP Consolidated Linear Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) process that is being implemented across Ontario has requirements to qualify for the streamlined stormwater ECA, which may impact design criteria and policy
- The MECP Low Impact Development Stormwater Guidance Manual is currently being reviewed and has no mandatory requirements however it encourages development and application of innovative practices at the municipal level that may impact design criteria and policy
- The City’s Shaping Guelph Growth Management Strategy significantly influences the stormwater management strategy. As recently (January 17, 2022) endorsed by Council, the preferred growth scenario’s data can now be used as a key input to this master plan. Accordingly, staff have updated the project schedule to reflect both the availability of this key set of inputs and alignment with the multi-year budget cycle.
Next steps
- Finalize the existing conditions hydraulic model and run future scenarios
- Internal workshops on the hydraulic model and policies
- The second open house is scheduled for late Q3, 2022
- Prepare the implementation and financing plan