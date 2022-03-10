St. Patrick’s Day road closures coming to downtown Guelph on March 17

Macdonell and Wyndham streets closed 8 p.m.–4 a.m.

Guelph, Ont., March 10, 2022 – Macdonell and Wyndham streets in downtown Guelph will be closed on Thursday, March 17 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Similar to Guelph’s yearly Safe Semester closures in September, the closure supports a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students. Macdonell Street will be closed between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street will be closed between Carden Street and Cork Street.

There is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Residents and visitors can park in the available parking lots. Any cars parked on closed streets after 9 p.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Report a noise or parking concern

If you have a concern about noise or a nuisance party during St. Patrick’s Day, please call Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212.

If you have a concern about parking, email [email protected] or call 519-837-2529.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]