Spring recreation programs are missing one thing – you!

Registration opens March 9

Guelph, Ont., March 1, 2022 – Registration for spring and summer recreation programs starts Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30 a.m. Sign up for summer camps, swimming, sports and leisure activities.

Register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. If you’re paying cash or debit, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

Did you know that our recreation programs offer inclusion supports so that people of all abilities can participate?

One2One support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have new adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including drum club for kids eight to 16 years, Active Start for kids four to seven years and FUNdamentals for kids ages seven to 12. We’re also offering our adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups.

Start your aquatic leadership training to become a lifeguard

Spring registration includes Junior Lifeguard camps for ages 10 to 13. Learn first aid, play water sports, practice water safety and lifesaving skills and earn your Bronze Star certification. Summer is the perfect time to complete this training in order to become a lifeguard when we hire in the fall.

COVID-19 health and safety measures

Starting March 1, proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter our facilities. Masks must be worn inside our facilities. Please self-screen, observe physical distancing and stay home if you are feeling unwell.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699