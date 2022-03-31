Removal of buried drums at Bristol Street Park expected to begin in April

Site conditions not expected to pose a health risk – public health and safety, and environmental protection are our top priorities.

Notice date: March 31, 2022

Guelph, Ont., March 31, 2022 – The City is removing buried drums at Bristol Street Park, located west of the Bristol Street Dog Park at 281 Bristol Street. Site conditions are not expected to pose a health risk to the public or the environment.

We take our responsibility to protect the environment very seriously. We are communicating with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the Ministry of Conservation, Environment and Parks, as well as the Grand River Conservation Authority to ensure the site work is completed safely and minimizes impact to residents and the natural environment.

Work begins April 2022

Construction is expected to start in or around April 2022. We expect the work to be done and the park fully restored by June 2022, weather permitting.

Tree plantings

The City understands the importance of protecting our tree canopy and will protect as many existing trees as possible. Some trees and shrubs will be removed or trimmed to safely access the buried drums, however, the Kentucky Coffee trees, an at-risk species in Ontario will be transplanted in the park, and over 100 new trees and shrubs will be planted as well.

No impact to Bristol Park off-leash dog park

The dog park is safe to use and will remain open during this project. The work will happen west of the off-leash dog park, and the western part of the parking lot will be closed for construction equipment access.

Trail access

The trails leading from the intersection of Roland Street and Bristol Street to across and along Wellington Street West beside the construction area are closed. Please refer to posted signs in the area.

Map of construction area

Site history

In 2014, the City was upgrading water infrastructure in the area when buried drums were discovered underground. City staff notified Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and the drums and materials were tested, contained, and removed from the site. Further analysis of the surface soil, air quality and groundwater indicated there was no current risk from the undisturbed drums to residents and the environment. Since then, City staff have been working with specialized remediation professionals to evaluate the site to make sure we could remove the remaining buried drums safely and effectively. We are now returning to the site to complete this work.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important environmental project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Kyle VanderMeer, Environmental Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3892

[email protected]