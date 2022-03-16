Public welcome to attend City Council and Committee meetings in-person starting April 4 

Guelph, Ont., March 16, 2022 – Starting April 4, Guelph community members are invited to attend and participate in City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings in-person or remotely.

“We had a successful hybrid Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this month,” explains Stephen O’Brien, Guelph’s City Clerk. “While we’ll continue with the hybrid model, we’re also ready to welcome all of City Council, City staff, community members and the media back to Council Chambers in April.”

Whether participating in-person or virtually, community members will still provide written comments or register to speak before Council or Committee using the current process. The only change is how individuals choose to participate, in-person or virtually. The hybrid model is designed to increase dialogue, collaboration and participation in government processes between the community, Council and the City.

City Council will continue to have the option to attend meetings in-person or virtually from another room at City Hall or an alternate location.

No proof of vaccination or masks required

Proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter City Hall and other City facilities.

Starting March 21, the City is ending the mandatory masking policy for City facilities, consistent with the direction announced by the Province and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. The City respects the choice of individuals in choosing whether to wear a mask at City facilities or not.

