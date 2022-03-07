Notice of virtual open house: Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes reconstruction

This summer, we’re replacing aging underground pipes and sewers on Baker Street, Chapel and Park Lanes to ensure our downtown is future ready. When the underground work is complete, we’ll reconstruct the roads and add new streetlights, accessible sidewalks, benches, bicycle racks and street trees to the area.

In advance of this work, we’re hosting a second virtual open house to present plans and the design concept for construction on Baker Street between Quebec Street and Woolwich Street, and on Chapel and Park Lanes. Work includes replacing water and sewer mains and redesigning Baker Street in line with the Downtown Streetscape Manual for the Baker District redevelopment.

Construction planned for summer 2022

Baker Street will change from being a one-way road between Chapel Lane and Woolwich Street to a full, two-way road. The intersection of Baker Street and Woolwich Street will be redesigned and include new traffic signals.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022 and finish in fall 2024. The project is being phased to accommodate archaeological clearances, temporary and permanent utility relocations and the Baker District redevelopment.

Review plans and provide comments online

Documents are available at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

You’re invited to review construction plans and submit your comments and questions by Sunday, March 27. Our team members are also available by email or phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

This is your opportunity to review construction plans, including maps, design concept, construction schedules, and to ask questions about the project including traffic impacts and property access. If you would like to remain informed about this project and future meetings, please register on HaveYourSay.Guelph.ca.

About the project

We have a great downtown and want it to stay that way for years to come. Today, we have aging water and sewer pipes, roads and sidewalks that must be replaced. Our goal is to improve this critical infrastructure to provide quality service and support the vitality of our downtown core. In addition to enhancing the vitality of Downtown Guelph, this work supports the Baker District redevelopment.

Council-approved plans for the Baker District redevelopment include the redesign and replacement of underground infrastructure on Baker Street, Chapel Lane and Park Lane.

Infrastructure planning for the Baker District redevelopment also ties into future downtown infrastructure revitalization work. The City is coordinating this work carefully to minimize impacts to downtown businesses, residents and visitors.

For more information about the Baker District redevelopment project, including construction updates, please visit guelph.ca/bakerdistrict.

For more information

Stephen Gazzola, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3886

[email protected]