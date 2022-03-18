New affordable bus pass program launches April 1

Guelph, Ont., March 18, 2022 – Starting April 1, Guelph Transit’s affordable bus pass will begin using new criteria and fares to reduce barriers to affordable transportation as a one-year pilot.

Eligibility will continue to be determined as income below the Low-Income Cut-off (LICO), and deeper subsidies can be offered based on level of income as a percentage of LICO. All current affordable bus pass holders will receive a notice identifying their new rate which is broken into three tiers:

Tier A: $4

Tier B: $20

Tier C: $31-$37.50 (depending on age)

If your notice identifies that your affordable bus pass will be the same rate, you don’t need a new card and can continue to use your existing fare card at your current rate.

You need a new fare card if your rate has changed

If your notice identifies that your rate has changed, you need a new OnYourWay fare card before April 1 to pay the reduced rate. There are three ways to get your new card:

Visit Guelph Transit or ServiceGuelph in person

Get a card and have it registered at ServiceGuelph, located at City Hall at 1 Carden Street, or at Guelph Transit’s administration office at 170 Watson Road South on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring government-issued identification to register the new card.

Visit our booth at Guelph Central Station

We’ll have staff available at Guelph Central Station beside platform 22 between March 28-April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Request a card in the mail

Avoid the line up and fill out an online form or call 519-822-1811 to register a new fare card and have it mailed. You must provide your name, contact information and upload proof of eligibility with government-issued identification.

If you’ve lost your existing card, there is a $5 fee to replace it.

Apply for an affordable bus pass

For those not currently enrolled in the program, download an application online, fill it out and bring it to ServiceGuelph, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre, Guelph Transit or Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Applicants can apply at any time of year and must renew every year.

About the affordable bus pass pilot

In June 2021, Council approved a recommendation to update the existing affordable bus pass program to better serve people living on a low income based on the Low Income Cut Off thresholds and accounting for people who experience sudden changes in income. The result is a new three-tier system that better ensures access to transit at a rate affordable to each individual.

For more information

Alex Goss, Manager

Community Investment, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]