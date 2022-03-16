Learn about discrimination experienced by Guelph and Wellington County residents at virtual workshop

Join us March 21, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

Guelph, Ont., March 16, 2022 – The Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership (GWLIP) invites you to join us on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination for a webinar as they share results from a recent study, Discrimination Experienced by Immigrants, Visible Minorities and Indigenous Peoples in Guelph and Wellington County. The study was done in partnership with the Community Engaged Scholarship Institute (CESI), the College of Social and Applied Human Sciences at the University of Guelph and the City of Guelph and was funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Monday, March 21 from 12-1:30 p.m.

Virtual webinar using Zoom

Link: bit.ly/3sH3L23

Register online and we’ll email you the meeting link

Listen as our panel shares their insights about discrimination and its impact on our community:

Hoda Ghonim, Newcomer Health Programs, SHORE Centre

Ingrid Brand, Principal, Brand Intercultural

Kayla, CEO, The Kween Company

Sara Sayyed, Senior Advisor of Equity, Anti-Racism and Indigenous Initiatives, City of Guelph

Hosted by Samantha Blostein, Global Engagement Specialist, Community Engaged Scholarship Institute/Guelph Institute of Development Studies/College of Social and Applied Human Sciences

You will also have an opportunity to ask questions of panellists.

Taking action

On Thursday, April 21, join us for a second webinar to discuss what actions the community can take to address the racial discrimination issues identified in the Guelph and Wellington reports. We’ll use data from the report to develop evidence-based anti-discrimination initiatives at the local level. Details about the April webinar will be shared on guelphwellingtonlip.ca.

A united vision for Guelph

Earlier this year, Guelph updated its community plan: A United Vision to include new language and the theme “We are Community.” This theme includes eight guiding principles that speak to equity and the elimination of systemic racism. The City is committed to using the community plan to guide its work to eliminate of systemic racism in all forms. As a member of the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities, the City recognizes the importance of listening to equity-deserving groups, building trust, having authentic discussions, and taking action to eliminate systemic racism as we continue this critical work.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 21 is known as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It is observed annually on the day police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid in 1960. Since then, the apartheid system in South Africa has been dismantled, racist laws and practices were abolished in many countries, and the United Nations built an international framework for fighting racism. Yet still, too many individuals, communities and societies suffer from the injustice and stigma of racism.

This year’s theme “Voice for action against racism”, aims to highlight the importance of strengthening meaningful and safe public participation and representation in all areas of decision-making to prevent and combat racial discrimination, reaffirming rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and recognizing the contribution of individuals and organizations that stand up against racial discrimination and the challenges they face.

For more information

Nicholas Docherty, Project Assistant

Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership

519-822-1260 extension 2625

[email protected]