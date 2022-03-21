Have your say on the Guelph Transit’s Fare Strategy by April 10

Guelph, Ont., March 21, 2022 – We’re on our way to a ‘fare’ future with engagement for Guelph Transit’s Fare Strategy launching today and running until April 10.

The fare strategy is an in-depth review of Guelph’s Transit’s fare system including our fare programs and policies, pricing payment options and fare structures. The strategy sets out how decisions about the fare system are made, helps us modernize our transit service, looks at how to get more people riding Guelph Transit, and identifies new revenue sources to help keep transit affordable.

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca to share your ideas about how the transit fare system is changed over the next 10 years through an online survey, open houses and virtual workshops. We’ll also be polling riders at Guelph Central Station and Stone Road Mall.

Help us understand:

What fare programs would make transit more financially accessible

How changes to fares can make transit better

Who our riders are and how to create equitable fare structures

What we can do to get you riding Guelph Transit if you don’t already

We’ll use your feedback, information about transit systems in cities like Guelph, transit best practices and trends, staff expertise, and data from programs like kids ride free to create a fare strategy for the next 10 years.

Join the conversation

Tune into a virtual workshop

We’re hosting three workshop sessions though WebEx on March 29, April 2 and April 6. We’ll share an overview of the project and then jump into some interactive polls. You can also join the virtual workshops through Facebook. Find a time or session at guelph.ca/farestrategy.

Come out to an in-person open house

That’s right! We’re hosting in-person open houses on March 26, March 28, March 31 and April 3. Come out to hear more about the fare strategy, ask questions and talk with staff. You’ll also be able to fill in the fare strategy survey at the open house. Find the time and location that works best for you at guelph.ca/farestrategy.

Resources

Guelph Transit route review

Guelph Transit business service review

Kids 12 and under ride transit for free



For more information

Courtney McDonald, Manager

Transit Business Services, Guelph Transit

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2708

[email protected]