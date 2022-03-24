Guelph’s Park Plan heading to Council on April 4

Register to delegate or submit written comments by April 1

Read the Park Plan report

Guelph, Ont., March 24, 2022 – The Park Plan report is ready for community and Council review ahead of April Council meetings that will see Guelph’s parks become future ready.

The report will be presented at Committee of the Whole on April 4 at 2 p.m. before a final decision is made at the April 25 Council meeting. You can register to delegate in-person or remotely, or submit written feedback online by Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Guelph’s Park Plan is being completed as a part of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan to address time-sensitive legislative changes to the Parkland Dedication Bylaw required before September 2022. If approved by Council, the Park Plan will be added to the larger Parks and Recreation Master Plan before delivery to Council in 2023.

The Park Plan must be established before the Parkland Dedication Bylaw is finalized to assess Guelph’s current park system and demonstrate the need for parkland based on projected population growth, which is expected to rise to 203,000 residents by 2042. The Park Plan acknowledges the City will need to use current land for parks wisely while recognizing the need to acquire more land to accommodate future outdoor recreation.

Where the Parkland Dedication Bylaw comes in

The bylaw acts as one tool of many to achieve the Park Plan goals. Paired with Official Plan policies, the bylaw helps the City to achieve park needs by requiring developers to transfer land to the City for parks and/or provide cash-in-lieu so land can be purchased by the City for future use.

Recent changes to legislation require municipalities to review their existing bylaw to continue using the alternative rate outlined in the Planning Act. The City uses an alternative rate to calculate parkland dedication, which can lead to higher land dedication or cash-in-lieu of parkland.

Timelines for the Park Plan and Parkland Dedication Bylaw

Park Plan

March 24 – Park Plan report is available on guelph.ca/council

April 1 – Deadline to register as a delegate or submit written feedback

April 4 – Committee of the Whole meeting

April 22 – Deadline to register as a delegate or submit written feedback

April 25 – Council meeting

Parkland Dedication Bylaw

March 31 – Parkland Dedication Bylaw report is available on guelph.ca/council

April 8 – Deadline to register as a delegate or submit written feedback

April 13 – Special Council meeting for the Parkland Dedication Bylaw

July 8 – Deadline to register as a delegate or submit written feedback

July 18 – Council meeting for the Parkland Dedication Bylaw

For more information

Luke Jefferson, Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2527

[email protected]