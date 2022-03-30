Guelph’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy premieres to an online audience

Municipal Accommodation Tax, local industries take centre stage

Guelph, Ont., March 30, 2022— The City of Guelph is excited to formally launch the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy.

“Council approved our community-focussed strategy back in January, and we’re already off to a great start with the establishment of a Municipal Accommodation Tax and a suite of investment attraction videos,” says John Regan, general manager, Economic Development and Tourism. “We’re committed to sharing our progress as we action this strategy, starting with these recent accomplishments.”

Watch the strategy premiere now

Everyone is invited to watch the video premiere hosted by the Economic Development and Tourism team.

Businesses with questions or comments about the strategy, or investing in Guelph, are encouraged to send them directly to [email protected].

Investment attraction videos

To demonstrate Guelph’s strengths as a location for investment, the City has created videos featuring testimonials from 15 leading local businesses. The locally produced videos focus on four of Guelph’s main industry clusters and priority sectors:

“These videos will be a great asset as we approach new businesses with interest in Guelph,” says Christine Chapman, manager, Economic Development. “The videos spotlight the strengths of our target sectors and the thriving businesses that have already chosen to invest in Guelph.”

Municipal Accommodation Tax

The Municipal Accommodation Tax, approved by Council in March, creates a sustainable source of funds to support local tourism industry growth. Working with Guelph-based tourism entrepreneurs, City staff will invest funds collected by these taxes to promote Guelph as a tourism destination and get more people visiting, shopping and eating at local businesses.

“We appreciate Council’s future-ready vision in approving the Municipal Accommodation Tax,” says Cathy Masterson, manager, Tourism and Destination Development. “Our next step is to support local tourism businesses to develop and enhance visitor experiences to encourage more people to visit Guelph.”

In April, Guelph Tourism will host a series of tourism town halls to ask community members what they need from the department as we recover together from COVID-19 and launch the new Municipal Accommodation Tax. More information will be shared in the coming weeks.

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

John Regan, General Manager, Economic Development and Tourism

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

[email protected]