Guelph satisfaction survey launches tomorrow

Community feedback will help improve City programs and services

Guelph, Ont., March 28, 2022—Guelph, it’s your turn to let us know if we’re meeting your expectations and needs for City programs and services, customer service and communication with you.

Between March 29 and April 16, Ipsos will conduct a telephone survey on our behalf.

Since you may not receive a call – we won’t be calling everyone – we’ll post the same survey online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/satisfaction-survey-2022 starting March 29. The online survey will close April 16.

This survey helps us measure if we’re meeting our mission to deliver responsible and responsive public service to Guelph’s growing and diverse community.

The 2019 survey revealed, 89 per cent of Guelph residents expressed overall satisfaction with the delivery of services provided by the City, 95 per cent of Guelph residents rated the overall quality of life in the city as good or very good, and 81 per cent of Guelph residents believe they receive good value for their tax dollars.

We’ll share the 2022 Guelph Satisfaction Survey findings this summer.

Notice of collection

The City is working with Ipsos to conduct a telephone from March 29 to April 16. The 2022 Guelph Satisfaction Survey will measure:

satisfaction with City of Guelph programs and services;

perceptions and expectations of customer service and communications; and

perceptions of quality of life.

Participation is voluntary. All individual responses are kept confidential and will be used to help gauge satisfaction with City programs and services and how residents interact with the City.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For questions about the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the program manager of Information, Privacy and Elections at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or [email protected].

For more information

Daniel Beemsigne, Manager, Corporate and Community Strategic Initiatives

Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2225

[email protected]