Guelph goes wild with jam-packed week of water-awareness events

March Break events cater to all ages and interests

Guelph, Ont., March 15, 2022 – Where’s the leak? Be on the lookout for human-size leak or water drop making its way around Guelph this week. Snap a photo and share on social media using the hashtags #Guelphwater, #Icaughttheleak, #fixaleakweek and #ILoveGuelphWater.

Our human-sized leak is one of number of water-awareness activities to celebrate Wacky Water Week and Fix-a-Leak Week, happening now through March 18.

Fix-a-Leak Week

Fix-a-Leak Week is part of an annual North American campaign to help increase awareness of how much water is wasted through leaking fixtures. This week take time to look for leaks around the house and at work.

Follow the conversation on the City’s Twitter and Facebook channels or visit guelph.ca/leaks for facts and tips to help detect, fix and prevent leaks.

Join us throughout the week to learn more and maybe catch the human water drop at the same time.

March 16: Riverside Park from 1-2 p.m.

March 17: Dragonfly Park from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Wacky Water Week

The much-anticipated annual Wacky Water Week offers many fun, hands-on games and tips to you save water at home.

Wacky Water Week events are geared towards young families and takes place at the Guelph Public Library (Main Library branch). Join us for in-person activities like the bingo scavenger hunt, Water Hero Wander and Library activity board (what does water mean to you). These activities will teach participants about water conservation, treatment, protection and the difference between stormwater and wastewater.

Visit the Main Library at 100 Norfolk Street between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18 for Wacky Water Week activities.

About Guelph water

Guelph residents use 30 per cent less water than the average Canadian.

Guelph is the largest community in Canada that relies almost completely on groundwater for our water supply. Compared to other cities near rivers or lakes, Guelph’s water supply takes longer to replenish, and is more vulnerable to overuse.

The City’s Water Supply Master Plan identified water efficiency programs as a top priority for meeting the City’s water use reduction target of 9,147 cubic metres per day by 2038, an amount equivalent to almost four Olympic-sized swimming pools every day.

Visit guelph.ca/water to learn more about water conservation in Guelph.

For more information

Steve Yessie, Water Conservation Program Coordinator

Compliance and Performance, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2189

[email protected]