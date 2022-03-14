Give back to Guelph parks: Sign up for Clean and Green by April 25

We supply the bags, you supply the help

Register for clean and green

Guelph, Ont., March 14, 2022 – Registration for this year’s Clean and Green community clean up is open. Give back to the spaces that have given us so much by signing up to clean Guelph’s parks, trails and open spaces on Saturday, April 30.

Register your clean up online by selecting a space from our map (so we’re not all cleaning the same places). Let us know when you register if you need garbage bags and gloves and we’ll provide you with a pick up location. A garbage drop-off location within the registered area will be provided after registration.

Register by April 25

Register online in four easy steps:

Check the map to see if your preferred location is available; outlined in green. Click your location and make note of the name of the location on the map. Select the location name from the drop-down menu. Click submit to register.

Please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5626 if you want to clean up a location not shown on the map or need help with registration.

Staying safe from COVID-19 while cleaning

Keep yourself safe by wearing gloves while cleaning up and stay two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with.

About Clean and Green

Clean and Green is a community event that encourages volunteers to sign up to help clean select parks, trails and greenspaces. The last clean up in 2021 involved over 1,200 volunteers. Together, we cleaned 78 parks and 35 trails and roadways, collecting a total of 3,300 kilograms, or a hippo’s weight in garbage.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5626