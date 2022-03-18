Economic Development and Tourism Strategy progress summary

Q2, 2022-Q2, 2022; 2 per cent implemented
Recent progress/achievements to date
- The five-year Economic Development and Tourism Strategy approved by Council.
- Revised terms of reference for the Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee approved by Council, recruitment is currently underway.
- New Guelph Municipal Accommodation Tax approved by Council.
- Economic Development and Tourism Strategy presentation and 2022 implementation planning completed with the Grow Guelph partnership.
New opportunities or relevant challenges of public interest
- The COVID-19 pandemic provides challenges, an unknown post-recovery economic state, and currently impacts the ability to perform additional business engagement. Given these challenges, updates will be completed in 2023 and 2025 to provide recommendations on any changes due to pandemic recovery or other economic factors not currently known.
Next steps
- April 25 – Appointment of new members to Guelph Economic Development Advisory Committee.
- May – Employment Survey launch to increase business intelligence and outreach to Guelph businesses.
- December – Data refresh to incorporate the most recent economic performance data from the Statistics Canada 2021 Census release.