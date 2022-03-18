Downtown Parking Master Plan progress summary

Q1, 2022 – Q2, 2023: 5 per cent complete
Recent progress/achievements to date
- Terms of Reference for the downtown parking master plan were finalized and shared with City Council as an Information Report in Q4, 2021
- The Request for Proposals will be issued this quarter (Q1, 2022)
New opportunities or relevant challenges
- The easing of COVID-related restrictions will allow for greater community engagement during the needs assessment phase of the study
Next steps
- Issue the Request for Proposals and award the contract to a qualified consulting firm