Downtown Parking Master Plan progress summary

Q1, 2022 – Q2, 2023: 5 per cent complete

Recent progress/achievements to date

  • Terms of Reference for the downtown parking master plan were finalized and shared with City Council as an Information Report in Q4, 2021
  • The Request for Proposals will be issued this quarter (Q1, 2022)

New opportunities or relevant challenges

  • The easing of COVID-related restrictions will allow for greater community engagement during the needs assessment phase of the study

Next steps

  • Issue the Request for Proposals and award the contract to a qualified consulting firm
