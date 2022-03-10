COVID-19 masking requirements lifted at City facilities starting March 21

Transit riders still required to wear masks while using transit

Guelph, Ont., March 9, 2022 – Following the provincial and local public health announcements earlier today, the City of Guelph is lifting COVID-19 masking requirements at City facilities starting March 21. This includes City Hall, recreation facilities, Sleeman Centre, River Run and Guelph Museums.

Under the Province’s remaining regulations, Guelph Transit riders are still required to wear masks while on City buses. This requirement ensures transit continues to be a safe, reliable way to get around without contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re happy to be lifting most masking requirements across the City. This is another signal that we’ve done the work to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our health system and community,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer for Public Services at the City of Guelph. “We do remind transit riders that masks are still required on buses as it is challenging to maintain two metres of distance. We also ask people to be kind to each other and respect the choices of others to mask or not where there is an option such as in our facilities. Masking is a public health measure that continues to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The City’s paramedics and transit operators are required to wear a mask while working in the community or in a City vehicle. In addition, staff whose job requires the continued use of a mask as part of their personal protective equipment will still be required to wear one.

