Construction notice: Victoria Road North lane reductions starting April 4

Victoria Road North lane reductions starting April 4

Eastview Road to Elizabeth Street

Notice date: March 31, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors Inc. to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Victoria Road North between Eastview Road and Elizabeth Street.

Work begins April 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 4 and will be completed by Friday, April 29, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Victoria Road during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained; however, delays should be expected. Follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk along Victoria Road North between Elizabeth Street and Eastview Road will be closed in block-by-block sections at times during construction. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Boyle, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]