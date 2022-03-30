Construction notice: Work on “The Family” fountain set to restart April 4

Construction was paused in 2021 due to COVID restrictions

Notice date: March 30, 2022

About the project

The City is returning to “The Family” fountain to complete the infrastructure work it was forced to pause in 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Workers will replace the electrical panel, the pumps and racks that hold them up, copper lines, and the controllers for the fountain itself. “The Family” fountain has been gracing St. George’s Square since 1985, and these mechanical structures need to be replaced to make sure the fountain operates properly and safely for many years to come.

The fountain will reopen before Victoria Day weekend

Construction is expected to begin April 4 and will finish before May 20.

No impact on bus routes or traffic

Streets and bike lanes surrounding the fountain will remain open throughout construction.

Pedestrian access remains open

Workers will park their vehicle on the sidewalk as close to the fountain as possible. Pedestrians will have plenty of space on the surrounding sidewalks to get around the work area safely.

Safety precautions are in place

A steel quick-fence will be installed around the fountain to make sure workers and residents are safe during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Lou Embro, Manager – Corporate Building Maintenance

Facilities and Energy Management, Infrastructure Development and Enterprise Services

519-822-1260 extension 2758

[email protected]