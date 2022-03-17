Construction notice: Topographic survey of downtown continues

Woolwich Street from Macdonell Street Street to Norfolk Street, and Cardigan Street from London Road East to Woolwich Street

Notice date: March 17, 2022

About the project

As part of the Downtown Guelph Project, and in advance of replacing underground infrastructure and rebuilding the roads in the area, the City will be completing topographical surveys throughout the downtown core. This work will help inform upgrades required of our critical infrastructure necessary to provide quality service and support the vitality of our downtown core.

Construction schedule

Between March 17 and March 25, crews will be on site carrying out topographic surveys of Woolwich Street from Macdonell Street to Norfolk Street, and Cardigan Street from London Road East to Woolwich Street, including intersections.

Lane reductions and detours

No lane reductions, turning restrictions, road closures or detours are expected.

Property access and parking

Property access and parking will be maintained to allow all businesses in the area to remain open and accessible throughout the survey works.

Guelph Transit

No impacts to Guelph Transit routes are expected.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/downtownproject.

For more information

David Di Pietro, P. Eng., Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]