Construction notice: Topographic survey of downtown continues

Woolwich Street from Macdonell Street Street to Norfolk Street, and Cardigan Street from London Road East to Woolwich Street
Notice date: March 17, 2022
About the project
As part of the Downtown Guelph Project, and in advance of replacing underground infrastructure and rebuilding the roads in the area, the City will be completing topographical surveys throughout the downtown core. This work will help inform upgrades required of our critical infrastructure necessary to provide quality service and support the vitality of our downtown core.
Construction schedule
Between March 17 and March 25, crews will be on site carrying out topographic surveys of Woolwich Street from Macdonell Street to Norfolk Street, and Cardigan Street from London Road East to Woolwich Street, including intersections.
Lane reductions and detours
No lane reductions, turning restrictions, road closures or detours are expected.
Property access and parking
Property access and parking will be maintained to allow all businesses in the area to remain open and accessible throughout the survey works.
Guelph Transit
No impacts to Guelph Transit routes are expected.
Project updates
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/downtownproject.
For more information
David Di Pietro, P. Eng., Project Engineer
Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 3574
[email protected]