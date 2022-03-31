Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West utility work starting April 4

Imperial Road North to Royal Road

Notice date: March 31, 2022

About the project

The City of Guelph is working with Alectra Utilities to replace the utility poles and trees on Speedvale Avenue West as a preliminary phase of the Speedvale Avenue retaining wall replacement project.

Work begins April 4

The roadway work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 4, and will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting. Utility poles and trees will be removed from both public and private property along Speedvale Avenue West. To ensure the retaining wall remains stable, the trees will not be replanted near the wall.

Construction on the retaining wall is anticipated to begin in mid-May.

Speedvale Avenue West lane restrictions

Speedvale Avenue West will be reduced to one lane in both directions from Regal Road to Imperial Road for tree removal and utility pole replacement.

Tree removal work starts April 6

Six private and two public (right-of-way) trees will be removed by Alectra to manage the risk to the road following the removal and repair of the existing retaining wall and relocation of utilities, which are near the trees.

Removal of the utility poles will begin on April 11.

We understand that this will change the look and feel of the space and nearby trail. Every effort will be made to naturalize the space following construction by the end of 2022.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]