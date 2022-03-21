Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West closure starting April 4

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road

Notice date: March 21, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving to replace the existing cast iron water main on Speedvale Avenue West and to complete full surface repaving from the Hanlon Parkway (Highway 6) to Edinburgh Road North. This is the first of a two-phase project.

Work begins April 4

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 4 and will be completed in September 2022, weather permitting.

Speedvale Avenue West lane reductions

There will be lane restrictions on Speedvale Avenue West between Hanlon Parkway and Edinburgh Road North. Temporary intersection closures are anticipated at Dawson Road and Silvercreek Parkway while crews are working.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal P.Eng.

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2319

Mobile 519-221-1002

[email protected]

For Construction activity information

For more information about the construction phase, activities or scheduling of the project please contact:

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-831-5636

[email protected]