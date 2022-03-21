Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West closure starting April 4

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road
Notice date: March 21, 2022
About the project
The City is working with Capital Paving to replace the existing cast iron water main on Speedvale Avenue West and to complete full surface repaving from the Hanlon Parkway (Highway 6) to Edinburgh Road North. This is the first of a two-phase project.
Work begins April 4
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 4 and will be completed in September 2022, weather permitting.
Speedvale Avenue West lane reductions
There will be lane restrictions on Speedvale Avenue West between Hanlon Parkway and Edinburgh Road North. Temporary intersection closures are anticipated at Dawson Road and Silvercreek Parkway while crews are working.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Ken VanderWal P.Eng.
Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 2319
Mobile 519-221-1002
[email protected]
For Construction activity information
For more information about the construction phase, activities or scheduling of the project please contact:
Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator
Engineering and Transportation Services
519-831-5636
[email protected]