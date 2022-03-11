Construction Notice: Paisley Feedermain phase 3 starting March 14

Paisley Feedermain phase 3 starting March 14

Ryde Road Pumping Station to Paisley Road east of Stephanie Drive

Notice date: March 11, 2022

About the project

The City is working with BEECH Infrastructure Group Ltd. to complete phase 3 of the Paisley Feedermain trunk watermain project.

Work will take place on Ryde Road from the Paisley Water Pumping Station to Paisley Road, and on Paisley Road from Ryde Road to just east of Stephanie Dive. As part of this work, new trunk water main pipes will be installed.

Work begins March 14

Work is expected to start on or about March 14, and will be completed by end of May, weather permitting.

BEECH Infrastructure will inform residents and businesses in the affected areas 24 to 48 hours prior to starting work.

Road closures

Ryde Road between Paisley Road and the Paisley Water Pumping Station will be closed, except to local traffic. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs to access Imperial Road.

Paisley Road from Ryde Road to just east of Stephanie Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Delays are expected.

Access to Candlewood Drive from Paisley Road will be closed for approximately one week in April.

Stephanie Drive will be closed to through traffic for approximately one week in April.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on Paisley Road are expected to remain open; however, pedestrians should follow posted signs for their safety.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]

Duncaun McLeod, Consultant, Sr Project Manager

Community Infrastructure

AECOM

519-650-8708

[email protected]