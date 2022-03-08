Construction notice: Metcalfe Street reconstruction

Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road

Notice date: March 8, 2022

About the project

As part of the Metcalfe Street reconstruction project, the City is working with Steed and Evans Ltd. to reconstruct Metcalfe Street between Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road, as well as Skov Crescent between 6 and 8 Skov Crescent.

The purpose of this project is to replace the sanitary and storm sewer pipes, and watermains along Metcalfe Street. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Work begins Spring 2022

Preliminary construction work will begin on or around April 4 on Metcalfe Street and Skov Crescent. The work will include the easement (private property running above the underground sewers) between Skov Crescent and Metcalfe Street. Skov Crescent will be closed to traffic and Metcalfe Street restricted during the easement work. Construction is expected to be completed by November 30, weather permitting.

Metcalfe Street closed to traffic

Upon completion of the easement work, Metcalfe Street will be fully closed to all traffic, including on-street parking, starting around May 2. On-street parking will not be permitted on Metcalfe Street.

Skov Crescent will also be closed briefly in April.

Property and business access

Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines, approximately three metres from the sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before April 4. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Kyle Gibson, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]