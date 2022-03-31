Construction notice: Geotechnical investigations of downtown start April 5

Partial lane closures on several streets including Wyndham Street and Macdonell Street

Notice date: March 31, 2022

About the project

As part of the Downtown Guelph Project, and in advance of replacing underground infrastructure and rebuilding the roads in the area, the City will be completing a geotechnical investigation throughout the downtown core. This work will help inform upgrades required of our critical infrastructure necessary to provide quality service and support the vitality of our downtown core.

Activities on-site will include drilling of geotechnical boreholes to obtain underground core samples and the installation of groundwater monitoring wells.

Construction schedule

Between April 5 and approximately April 20, crews will be on-site carrying out geotechnical investigations of the following streets according to the schedule below, weather permitting:

Week of April 4

Dublin Street North from Cork Street West to Kent Street

Northumberland Street from Dublin Street North to Kent Street

Cardigan Street from London Road East to Woolwich Street

Norwich Street East from Woolwich Street to Cardigan Street

Suffolk Street East from Norfolk Street to Woolwich Street

Douglas Street from Wyndham Street North to Woolwich Street

Quebec Street from Baker Street to Wyndham Street North

Cork Street East from Norfolk Street to Wyndham Street North

Macdonell Street from Norfolk Street to Woolwich Street

Week of April 11

Woolwich Street from Macdonell Street to Suffolk Street East

Norfolk Street from Norwich Street to Wilson Street

Eramosa Road from Woolwich Street to Arthur Street North

Week of April 18

Wyndham Street North from Macdonell Street to Woolwich Street

Lane reductions

The geotechnical investigations will require partial lane closures of each road, with single lane closures taking place alternatively. Each street will remain open for traffic in both directions at all times. For two-lane streets, traffic will be required to yield to oncoming traffic. All intersections within the investigation area will remain open.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the investigation area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Pedestrian Access

Portions of the sidewalk along each street will need to be closed temporarily throughout the investigations. One sidewalk, on either side of the road, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes may experience some delays during investigations. All transit stops and routes will be maintained. Visit guelphtransit.ca or follow them on Facebook or Twitter for information.

Project updates

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/downtownproject.

For more information

David Di Pietro, P. Eng., Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]