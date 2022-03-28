Construction notice: Alma Trunk Sanitary sewer reconstruction

Hearn Avenue, Inkerman Street and Alma Street North

Notice date: March 28, 2022

About the project

As part of the Alma Trunk Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction project, the City is working with MTE Consultants to conduct a geotechnical investigation and Tierra Geomatics to conduct a Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) investigation on Hearn Avenue, Inkerman Street and Alma Street North south of Petrolia Street.

The purpose of this project is to replace the sanitary and storm sewers and water main pipes between Waterloo Avenue and Willow Road. Any curbs, asphalt and sidewalks impacted by the work will be replaced. Traffic Signal upgrades will be constructed at the Alma Street North and Paisley Road intersection. The Metrolinx railway crossing will be regraded to meet Canadian Railway Standards.

This investigation is to determine soil conditions such as soil types and strength, groundwater and other design parameters. Crews will also map the bedrock to determine the maximum sewer depth.

The SUE investigation identifies buried utilities within the work area to ensure construction can proceed without causing disruption to the community. The SUE investigation will extend along Alma Street North to Paisley Road.

Work periods

The work will take place in several periods.

Period 1 – Bedrock mapping will take place between March 28 to April 1, weather permitting.

Period 2 – SUE Investigation will take place throughout April

Period 3 – Borehole drilling for soil testing will take place between April 18 to April 22, weather permitting.

During the SUE investigation, surveyors will be painting utility markings and recording the location of the utilities using GIS equipment.

Traffic restrictions

During both investigative operations there will be traffic restrictions immediately around the equipment while it is in operation, potentially leading to minor delays on Hearn Ave, Inkerman St, and Alma St North.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Investigative activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Investigative work will be within the roadway. There should be no impact to boulevards or private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]