City releases its second annual digital Guelph. Future Ready progress report

Guelph, Ont., March 24, 2022 – The City of Guelph is presenting its second Guelph. Future Ready progress report to Council and the community on April 4.

The digital progress report presents a balanced and transparent view of how the City is making progress towards achieving its Guelph. Future Ready strategic plan priorities, and highlights key data and stories from 2021 including key performance indicators and advancement on strategic initiatives.

“Since the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future Ready was approved, the community has faced unprecedented challenges and change,” explains Scott Stewart, the City’s chief administrative officer. “Despite these challenges, throughout 2021 staff has continued to provide exceptional services and value for residents and businesses.”

The City reports on it’s progress under five strategic priority areas: Powering our future; Sustaining our future; Navigating our future; Working together for our future; and Building our future. The report highlights areas where attention and resources are needed to advance key priorities and enables the City to celebrate key achievements reached through the year.

“Guided by the performance reporting from last year, the Guelph. Future Ready 2021 progress report shows that the City continues to perform well, says Stewart. “Staff has worked hard to maintain a solid financial foundation and adjusted focus on key initiatives where necessary to maintain progress on our strategic plan. This included work aimed at addressing inequity and systemic racism in our community, including City services, programs and policies.”

The Guelph. Future Ready progress report 2021 is the third component of the Performance and Accountability cycle—plan, budget, report back, and repeat—and part of the 2022 CAO objectives as presented to Council earlier this year.

Stewart adds, “to continue to be accountable and achieve success as a City, we must continue to monitor, evaluate and report on our progress.”

The Committee of the Whole meeting starts at 1 p.m. on April 4 and can be attended in-person at City Hall or viewed online at guelph.ca/live.

Resources

Guelph. Future Ready 2021 Progress Report

Guelph. Future Ready. Strategic Plan (2019–2023)

Community Plan

