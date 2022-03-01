City Council returning to in-person meetings in March  

Guelph, Ont., March 1, 2022 – Starting March 7, members of City Council are welcome to attend Council and Committee of the Whole meetings in person.

“With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits across Ontario, we’re ready to welcome Guelph Council members back to City Hall and Council Chambers, if they so choose, under a new hybrid meeting model,” said Stephen O’Brien, Guelph’s City Clerk. “As we recover from COVID-19, we continue to provide an open and flexible municipal democratic process for our community.”

Under the new hybrid Council meeting model, the meeting Chair and up to six councillors, the City Clerk and the City’s Executive Team, and members of the media may attend the meeting in Council Chambers. The remaining six Council members may attend the meeting from another room located within City Hall.

Attending in-person either within Council Chambers or another room within City Hall remains at the discretion of each Council member. Should Council members choose, they may attend from an alternate location.

Community members, including delegates, will continue to participate in Council meetings virtually at guelph.ca/live.

The City intends to welcome all Council members and community members back to Council Chambers later this year, while still offering a hybrid meeting.

Monday, March 7, will be the first Committee of the Whole meeting to use the hybrid in-person and virtual meeting format. Community members can provide written comments or register to speak before Council or Committee using the same process currently in place.

Masks must continue to be worn when entering City facilities and physical distancing is encouraged. Council members will wear masks while moving through City Hall and can remove masks once seated in their designated spot in Council Chambers.

